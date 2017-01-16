Multiple deaths at Mexico’s BPM festival after shooting
From trip-hop to reggae, Diplo shares the 13 albums that shaped him
What a list.
6 things we learned talking to Eric Prydz
Turns out Deadmau5 isn’t actually a douchebag, despite popular opinion.
Skrillex just dropped a new track with his old band From First To Last
Yeah he's EMO who fucking cares
Sydney clubs can now apply for a lockout law exemption
On your marks, get set...
Keep Sydney Open announce their next anti-lockouts rally
Be there.
Revolver issues warning to punters after Melbourne drug overdoses
Stay safe out there.
Can we please stop calling tech house techno?
"Don’t get me wrong, I’m not hating on tech house. But it’s not techno, just like an apple isn’t a banana."